Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of April 23

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers’ most wanted for the week of April 23, 2023.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: CARDOSO, Marcos Age: 31 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 251lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Tattoo: Right Hand- “WOLF” and Left Hand- “PACK” Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including Break and Enter, Forcible Confinement, Use of Firearm While Committing Warrant in effect: April 17, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: CARDOSO, Marcos Age: 31 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 251lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Tattoo: Right Hand- “WOLF” and Left Hand- “PACK” Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including Break and Enter, Forcible Confinement, Use of Firearm While Committing Warrant in effect: April 17, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: LOW, Cameron Age: 30 Height: 5’6” ft Weight: 165lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Chest- “BULLY” and Right Forearm- Eagle Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: April 17, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: LOW, Cameron Age: 30 Height: 5’6” ft Weight: 165lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Chest- “BULLY” and Right Forearm- Eagle Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: April 17, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: MCARTHUR, Eric Age: 41 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 170lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoo: Right Upper Arm- Tribal Art, Eyes- Tear Drop, Back – Nakota with Feathers, Right Leg- Eagle, Dream Catcher, Left Upper Arm- Skulls & Flames, Abdomen – In God’s Hands, Chest – 2 Lions/ Buffalo Skull/ Angel, Right Hand- NS Handstamp, Right Forearm- Native, Left Forearm - Syndicate Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including attempted murder – use of firearm Warrant in effect: April 17, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Abbotsford, BC

Name: MCARTHUR, Eric Age: 41 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 170lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoo: Right Upper Arm- Tribal Art, Eyes- Tear Drop, Back – Nakota with Feathers, Right Leg- Eagle, Dream Catcher, Left Upper Arm- Skulls & Flames, Abdomen – In God’s Hands, Chest – 2 Lions/ Buffalo Skull/ Angel, Right Hand- NS Handstamp, Right Forearm- Native, Left Forearm - Syndicate Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including attempted murder – use of firearm Warrant in effect: April 17, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Abbotsford, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of April 16

CrimePolice

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Veterans, students, and musicians commemorate Canada’s Korean War losses
Next story
Russian airspace ban means pricier flights for Canadian travellers and airlines

Just Posted

Veterans Ralph DeCoste, Thomas Kim, and Jai Kim at the Battle of Kapyong memorial ceremony. Jai Kim fought for Canada at the battle. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Veterans, students, and musicians commemorate Canada’s Korean War losses

Holly Grayton accepts a free show entry at the April Season Opener from tbird CEO Jane Tidball and tbird President Chris Pack. (tbird/Quinn Saunders)
A free ride, courtesy of Langley’s Thunderbird Show Park

Vancouver FC are in the win column for the first time in club history, having beaten York United by a 2-1 score at York Lions Stadium on Saturday afternoon, April 22. (Vancouver FC/CPL)
VIDEO: A history-making victory for Vancouver FC

Julie Holmlund and her husband have been foster parents since 2009, and have adopted seven of the children they initially fostered. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Pay increase a ‘welcome relief’ for B.C. foster parents

Pop-up banner image