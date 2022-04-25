Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of April 24

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of April 24, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: MILLWATER, Jessie Age: 24 Height: 6’2” ft Weight: 176lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Breach of Parole Conditions Warrant in effect: April 11, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Abbotsford, BC

Name: SLATER, Richard Age: 51 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 205lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Murder Warrant in effect: April 19, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: HUBBARD, Jessie Age: 29 Height: 5’6” ft Weight:169lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Resist Arrest, Fail to Comply with Recognizance x10, Theft under x5, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime/Under x3, Fail to Appear, Obstruct Peace Officer x3, Possession of a Scheduled Substance x2, Fraud under x2, Mischief under x2, Procures/Possess/Transfer/Sell identity document, Break Enter & Theft x3, Break & Enter with Intent, Use of Credit Card, Break Enter & Commit and Mischief over. Warrant in effect: April 14, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, BC

