CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Aug. 15

LINKLATER, Richard Age: 39 Height: 5 ft. 10 in. Weight: 181 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Canada Wide Warrant Warrant in effect: Aug. 13, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C.
CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators
Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Aug. 22, 2021.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.
You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.
You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
MINION, Taylor Age: 19 Height: 5 ft. 3 in. Weight: 130 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Break and Enter, and theft over $5,000 Warrant in effect: June 18, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, B.C.
WIEBE, Jordan Age: 33 Height: 5 ft. 10 in. Weight: 150 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Fail to comply with probation order Warrant in effect: Aug. 17, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.
CrimeStoppers is asking for the public’s help to find these individuals. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy)