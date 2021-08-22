CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Aug. 15

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Aug. 22, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

MINION, Taylor Age: 19 Height: 5 ft. 3 in. Weight: 130 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Break and Enter, and theft over $5,000 Warrant in effect: June 18, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, B.C.

WIEBE, Jordan Age: 33 Height: 5 ft. 10 in. Weight: 150 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Fail to comply with probation order Warrant in effect: Aug. 17, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.