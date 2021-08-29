Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Aug. 29, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: EMONTS, Denton Age: 38 Height: 6’1” ft Weight: 183lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: July 22, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: BRAGG, Travis Age: 26 Height: 6’1” ft Weight: 186lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: August 17, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: FRANCIS, Sue-Ann Age: 45 Height: 5’7” Weight: 172lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault with a Weapon and Assault causing Bodily Harm. Warrant in effect: August 24, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

