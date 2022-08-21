SAVIDANT, Donovan Vincent Age: 37 Height: 5 ft. 8 in. Weight: 261 lbs. Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted for: Unlawfully at large including kidnapping and weapon-related offences Warrant in effect: June 20 Parole jurisdiction: Surrey

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of August 21

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of August 21, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

HOCKEN, Curtis Age: 31 Height: 6 ft. Weight: 181 lbs. Hair: Blond Eyes: Green Wanted for: Uttering threats Warrant in effect: Aug. 16 Parole jurisdiction: Chilliwack

HEATHEN, Ronald Age: 38 Height: 5 ft. 9 in. Weight: 166 lbs. Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted for: Theft of motor vehicle Warrant in effect: Aug. 16 Parole jurisdiction: Chilliwack
