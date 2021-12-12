Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Dec. 12

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Dec. 12, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: KELLY, Robert Age: 38 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 221lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Break & Enter and Commit Indictable Offence. Warrant in effect: December 7, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: ATKINSON, Scott Age: 53 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 130lbs Hair: Bald Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Left hand – “CJ”, Left Upper Arm – Cross and Abdomen – Appendix scar. Wanted: Second Degree Murder Warrant in effect: December 3, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: HOLT, Isaih Brian Age: 26 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 161lbs Hair: Shaved Eyes: Blue Tattoos: Left side of neck – “X111”, Left hand – “P”, Right upper arm – Skull and Headstones. Wanted: Assault, Assault CBH, Uttering Threats, Possession of Restricted Firearm and Fail to Comply with Undertaking. Warrant in effect: October 18, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

