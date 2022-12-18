Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Dec. 18

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers’ most wanted for the week of Dec. 18, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: CUDNEY, Christopher Age: 40 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 201lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: December 13, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: CUDNEY, Christopher Age: 40 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 201lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: December 13, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: CARDOSO, Marcos Age: 31 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 251lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Tattoo: Right Hand- “WOLF” and Left Hand- “PACK” Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including Break and Enter, Forcible Confinement, Use of Firearm While Committing Warrant in effect: November 30, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: CARDOSO, Marcos Age: 31 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 251lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Tattoo: Right Hand- “WOLF” and Left Hand- “PACK” Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including Break and Enter, Forcible Confinement, Use of Firearm While Committing Warrant in effect: November 30, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: HILLER, Lionel Julian Age: 31 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 160lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Sexual Offence Warrant in effect: December 6, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: HILLER, Lionel Julian Age: 31 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 160lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Sexual Offence Warrant in effect: December 6, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of December 11

CrimePolice

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Langley RCMP hunt for van involved in three drive-by attacks
Next story
Applications open for dental care benefits touted by Liberals as inflation relief

Just Posted

Allard Dental, 21183 88 Ave., is one of the festive local holiday displays for 2022. It is collecting toy and gift card donations for the Infinite Expansion Foundation toy drive. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
MAP: Weather’s cold but these Langley Christmas displays help warm the spirit

Swimmers braved the cold to participate in the 2018 edition of the informal Polar Bear Plunge in the freezing waters of Bedford Channel in Fort Langley. After a two-year shutdown, organizer Kovacs said it’s a go for Sunday, Jan. 1 at noon. (Langley Advance Times file)
Fort Langley Polar Bear Swim returns

ALL West plays out of the Langley Events Centre. (LEC)
Xtreme and Arena Lacrosse leagues strike free agent deal

They have every reason to look pleased with themselves. Ashley Ko, Katie Schroeder, Madisen Jacques, and Leila Fack set a new B.C. provincial record in the 4x50 freestyle at the 20th Annual PCS Christmas Cracker Swim Meet held in Victoria Dec. 9-11. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
What a meet: Langley club swimmers smash records in Victoria

Pop-up banner image