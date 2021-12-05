Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Dec. 5, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: GILFILLAN, Mackenzie Age: 24 Height: 5’3” ft Weight: 201lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Motor Vehicle Theft Warrant in effect: November 30, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: TRAINOR, Travis Age: 36 Height: 5’6” ft Weight: 159lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance, Willfully Resist/Obstruct a Peace Officer and Theft of Motor Vehicle. Warrant in effect: November 30, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: BEVIN, Patrick Age: 47 Height: 5’7” ft Weight: 205lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Tattoos: Left Forearm – Flames, Right Forearm – money, guns and hustler, Back – grim reaper and Neck – Scorpion. Wanted: Possession of Schedule I/II Substance for Purpose of Trafficking Warrant in effect: October 1, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Nov. 21, 2021

crimestoppers logo

CrimePolice