CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers’ most wanted for the week of Feb. 26, 2023.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: JONES, Miranda Age: 30 Height: 5’7” ft Weight: 130lbs Hair: Blonde Eyes: Brown Wanted: Confines, Imprisons or Forcibly Seizes another person Warrant in effect: February 21, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: BOUSQUET, Robin Sterling John Age: 47 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 166lbs Hair: Brown/Grey Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Right Arm – “POPS”, Right Shoulder – “LORETTA” and Left Shoulder “ASHLEY” Wanted: Resisting or Obstructing Peace Officer Warrant in effect: February 15, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey, BC

Name: KROEKER, Jeremy Age: 45 Height: 5’11” Weight: 210lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Right Upper Arm – Tribal Art, Left Arm – Tribal Band, Left Forearm – Japanese Symbol Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: February 17, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

