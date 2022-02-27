Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Feb. 27, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: ROSE, Shawn Age: 34 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 155lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Resist or Willfully Obstruct Peace Officer Warrant in effect: February 8, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: SOUVIE, Philip Age: 39 Height: 5’8” ft Weight:180lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: February 20, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: BEVIN, Patrick Age: 47 Height: 5’7” ft Weight: 205lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Tattoos: Left Forearm – Flames, Right Forearm – money, guns and hustler, Back – grim reaper and Neck – Scorpion. Wanted: Possession of Schedule I/II Substance for Purpose of Trafficking Warrant in effect: October 1, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

