Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Jan. 29

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers’ most wanted for the week of Jan. 29, 2023.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: VENDRAMINI, Waylon Age: 45 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 170lbs Hair: Grey/Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: January 24, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: VENDRAMINI, Waylon Age: 45 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 170lbs Hair: Grey/Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: January 24, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: RIVERS, Shawn Age: 43 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 157lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Wanted: Assault causing Bodily Harm Warrant in effect: January 24, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C

Name: RIVERS, Shawn Age: 43 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 157lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Wanted: Assault causing Bodily Harm Warrant in effect: January 24, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C

Name: WANNAMAKER, Paul-Michael Age: 51 Height: 5’11 Weight: 150lbs Hair: Red Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault, Breach of Recognizance, Uttering Threats, Theft Under $5000 and Mischief Warrant in effect: Surrey, B.C

Name: WANNAMAKER, Paul-Michael Age: 51 Height: 5’11 Weight: 150lbs Hair: Red Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault, Breach of Recognizance, Uttering Threats, Theft Under $5000 and Mischief Warrant in effect: Surrey, B.C

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of January 29

CrimePolice

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Scary’ nursing staff shortages concern clinical counsellor who works with first-responders
Next story
Anti-vax outburst lands ex-northwest B.C. teacher in hot water

Just Posted

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the Langley MLAs? Email your idea to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.
AT YOUR SERVICE: MLAs agree much to be done to safeguard against climate-related disasters

Residents of a Willoughby condo complex were evacuated when fire alarms went off late Saturday, Jan. 29. A forgotten pot on a stove was the cause. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Forgotten pot on stove forces evacuation of condo complex

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Jan. 29

Lindsay Faas works as a clinical counsellor and director of ThriveLife Counselling & Wellness. (Photo: my.thrive-life.ca)
‘Scary’ nursing staff shortages concern clinical counsellor who works with first-responders