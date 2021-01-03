CAMPBELL, Lee Age: 58 Height: 5’ 10” Weight: 170 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoo: Left Upper Arm “Panther Head”, Right Shoulder “Cross”, Right Upper Arm “Bird Of Paradise w/ Hook”, Both Shoulders “Eagle”, Left Forearm “Black Panther” and Left Arm “Parrot”. Wanted: Second-degree murder Warrant in effect: Dec. 22, 2020 Parole jurisdiction: Abbotsford, B.C.

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Jan. 3, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

WILLISON-HALES, Tosh Age: 28 Height: 6’ 1” Weight: 150 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Aggravated assault and armed robbery Warrant in effect: Dec. 22, 2020 Parole jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C.

MUCHIKEKWANAPE, Roderick Age: 42 Height: 6’ 0” Weight: 217 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: First-degree murder Warrant in effect: Oct. 29, 2020 Parole Jurisdiction: Mission, B.C.