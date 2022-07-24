Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of July 24

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of July 24, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of July 17, 2022

crimestoppers logo

CrimePolice

 

LEARY, Ryan Age: 37 Height: 6 ft. 1 in. Weight: 211 lbs. Hair: Blond Eyes: Blue Tattoos: Neck - PRICELESS, Left Forearm - Sleeve Outer Forearm, Left Forearm - Inner Forearm, Left Upperarm - Sleeve Inner Upper Arm, Right Forearm - FIRST, Abdomen - LEARY, Left Calf - Canadian Flag w/ 604 inside an, Right Calf - R.I.P and Angel Wings, Left Upper Arm - Sleeve Outer Upper Arm, Neck - LOYALITY IS right side Wanted: Poss Schedule I/II substance for purpose of trafficking Warrant in effect: July 17 Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey

LEARY, Ryan Age: 37 Height: 6 ft. 1 in. Weight: 211 lbs. Hair: Blond Eyes: Blue Tattoos: Neck - PRICELESS, Left Forearm - Sleeve Outer Forearm, Left Forearm - Inner Forearm, Left Upperarm - Sleeve Inner Upper Arm, Right Forearm - FIRST, Abdomen - LEARY, Left Calf - Canadian Flag w/ 604 inside an, Right Calf - R.I.P and Angel Wings, Left Upper Arm - Sleeve Outer Upper Arm, Neck - LOYALITY IS right side Wanted: Poss Schedule I/II substance for purpose of trafficking Warrant in effect: July 17 Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey

JACKSON-BULLSHIELDS, Wilbert Age: 36 Height: 5 ft. 10 in. Weight: 198 lbs. Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: R forearm: C Life, R arm: Flowers and skull Wanted: Aggravated Assault, Drug Trafficking, Robbery and Property Crime Offences Warrant in effect: July 18 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver

JACKSON-BULLSHIELDS, Wilbert Age: 36 Height: 5 ft. 10 in. Weight: 198 lbs. Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: R forearm: C Life, R arm: Flowers and skull Wanted: Aggravated Assault, Drug Trafficking, Robbery and Property Crime Offences Warrant in effect: July 18 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver

MCCREA, Dorian Age: 52 Height: 6 ft. 1 in. Weight: 186 lbs. Hair: Bald Eyes: Brown Wanted: Break and Enter with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence Warrant in effect: June 14 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

MCCREA, Dorian Age: 52 Height: 6 ft. 1 in. Weight: 186 lbs. Hair: Bald Eyes: Brown Wanted: Break and Enter with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence Warrant in effect: June 14 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

Previous story
People urged to keep cool in Langley during coming heat wave

Just Posted

The spray park behind the Langley Events Centre is one place people can cool down in hot weather. (Langley Advance Times files)
People urged to keep cool in Langley during coming heat wave

‘The biggest ever’ 2022 Odlum Brown Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival kicked off with annual Mardi Gras Strolling Parade. The two-day event is featuring 60 concerts, more than 300 performers, and dozens of family friendly activities. The even runs Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24 in Fort Langley. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
It is all about jazz and arts for two days in Fort Langley

Wood cutting board are the best option for the kitchen. (Files)
ON COOKING: Chef Dez says wood cutting board are safest option

Pyramid Apartments in Langley City are slated for demolition. (Google Maps)
LETTER: Langley City apartment demolition hurts poor and low-income renters

Pop-up banner image ×