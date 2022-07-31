Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of July 31

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of July 31, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: SEE, Michael Age: 42 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 221lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Robbery Warrant in effect: July 19, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: MEETOOS, Tyler Age: 32 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 161lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Left Upper Arm- Hip Hop devotion, Right Forearm - half sleeve- Microphone Wanted: Escaped Lawful Custody, domestic violence, Property Related Offences Warrant in effect: July 26, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: LOW, Cameron Age: 29 Height: 5’6” ft Weight: 165lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Chest- “BULLY” and Right Forearm- Eagle Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: June 25, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

