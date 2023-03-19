Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 19

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers’ most wanted for the week of March 19, 2023.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: SLADECZEK, Alexander Age: 24 Height: 5’1” Weight: 102lbs Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue Wanted: Fail to Comply With Probation Order Warrant in effect: March 14, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: BAXTER, Dennis Age: 42 Height: 6’1” Weight: 220lbs Hair: Shaved Head and brown beard Eyes: Brown Wanted: Robbery, Forcible Confinement, Assault with a weapon and Using Imitation Weapon while Cmmitting an Offence. Warrant in effect: March 13, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: ELLIS, Christopher Age: 45 Height: 6’1” ft Weight: 201lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Kidnapping x3, Robbery, Possession of Stolen Property, Dangerous driving and Flight while Pursued Warrant in effect: March 13, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

