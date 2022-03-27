Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of March 27, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name : GRANT, Barry Age: 40 Height: 5 ft. 9 in. Weight: 159 lbs. Hair: Blond Eyes: Blue Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: March 22, 2022 Parole jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

Name : PAGE, Julian Age: 33 Height: 6 ft. Weight: 180 lbs. Hair: Black Eyes: Green Tattoos: Right forearm – Mask; neck – “RIP”; left hand – “BOYZ”; right forearm – 4 skulls; right hand – “JACK 604”; and right arm – dragon. Wanted: driving while prohibited, obstruct police officer, flight from police, dangerous operation of conveyance, arson damaging property, aggravated assault, breach of release order, possession for trafficking x4, and possession of weapon with ammunition. Warrant in effect: March 22, 2022 Parole jurisdiction: Surrey, B.C.