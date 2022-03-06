Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of March 6, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: ROSE, Shawn Age: 34 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 155lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Resist or Willfully Obstruct Peace Officer Warrant in effect: February 8, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: SE, Michael Age: 41 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 221lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Robbery Warrant in effect: March 1, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: TECOMBA, Lenny Age: 25 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 174lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Right Eye – handgun, FTP (multiple face tattoos). Wanted: Possess Weapon/Dangerous purpose. Warrant in effect: February 28, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

