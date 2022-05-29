Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 29

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of May 29, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

1200Name: REMPEL, Jaysie Age: 25 Height: 5’6” ft Weight: 144lbs Hair: Blonde/dyed hair Eyes: Green Wanted: Break and Enter with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence. Warrant in effect: May 24, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

1200Name: REMPEL, Jaysie Age: 25 Height: 5’6” ft Weight: 144lbs Hair: Blonde/dyed hair Eyes: Green Wanted: Break and Enter with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence. Warrant in effect: May 24, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: HOUNGBO-GODY, Terry Age: 30 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 181lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Break and Enter, Robbery, and Aggravated Assault. Warrant in effect: February 10, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: HOUNGBO-GODY, Terry Age: 30 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 181lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Break and Enter, Robbery, and Aggravated Assault. Warrant in effect: February 10, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: JARVIS, Jonathan Age: 39 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 217lbs Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue Wanted: Break Enter and Commit (x11), Possession Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000, Operate Motor Vehicle Flight, Operate Motor Vehicle while Disqualified, Break Enter with Intent, and Robbery – All Others. Warrant in effect: May 19, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: JARVIS, Jonathan Age: 39 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 217lbs Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue Wanted: Break Enter and Commit (x11), Possession Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000, Operate Motor Vehicle Flight, Operate Motor Vehicle while Disqualified, Break Enter with Intent, and Robbery – All Others. Warrant in effect: May 19, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 22, 2022

CrimePolice

Previous story
Flags to be raised, permanent memorial for residential schools planned for Langley
Next story
AT YOUR SERVICE: Local MLAs agree more must be done to make life affordable in B.C.

Just Posted

Curtis Dickson, once a member of the Maple Ridge Burrards and now with the Langley Thunder will be going up against his former teammates on his old turf today (Sunday, May 29). (Garrett James, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Thunder’s WLA season gets underway this weekend

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the Langley MLAs? Email your idea to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.
AT YOUR SERVICE: Local MLAs agree more must be done to make life affordable in B.C.

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 29

Langley Fine Arts School students walked more than two kilometres through Fort Langley on Thursday as part of the Walk for Water. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Students lugging water around Fort Langley a lesson in empathy