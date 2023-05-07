Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 7

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers’ most wanted for the week of May 7, 2023.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: MCDONALD. Raina Age: 43 Height: 5’2” ft Weight: 115lbs Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue Wanted: Theft $5000 or under Warrant in effect: April 25, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: JOHNSON, Cher Age: 47 Height: 5’3” ft Weight: 150lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Wanted: Conspire to Commit Indictable Offence of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance and Fail to Comply with Recognizance or Undertaking (x2). Warrant in effect: April 7, 2023

Name: TATTI, Cheyenne Age: 29 Height: 5’6” ft Weight: 135lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Aggravated Assault Warrant in effect: May 2, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

