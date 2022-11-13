Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Nov. 13

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Nov. 13, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: BARDWELL, David Age: 41 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 201lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Assault causing Bodily Harm Warrant in effect: November 8, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C

Name: BARDWELL, David Age: 41 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 201lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Assault causing Bodily Harm Warrant in effect: November 8, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C

Name: JONES, Miranda Age: 29 Height: 5’7” ft Weight: 130lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Forcible Confinement Warrant in effect: November 8, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: JONES, Miranda Age: 29 Height: 5’7” ft Weight: 130lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Forcible Confinement Warrant in effect: November 8, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: KNIGHT, Patrick Age: 19 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 135lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: November 8, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C

Name: KNIGHT, Patrick Age: 19 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 135lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: November 8, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of November 6

CrimePolice

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
A moment of silence at Afghanistan war memorial in Langley
Next story
Iranian who inspired ‘The Terminal’ dies at Paris airport

Just Posted

On Friday, Nov. 4, Russell Brewing Company presented the KPU Foundation with proceeds from the sale of John Mitchell Signature Cascadian Dark Ale, a Russell beer brewed in collaboration with faculty, students and alum from KPU’s brewing program. The funds will go to the John Mitchell Legacy Endowed Scholarship, which benefits brewing students at KPU. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Beer boosts scholarship for KPU brewing students

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Nov. 13

Peter Mahovlich deked out a Soviet defender one-on-one during the 1972 Canada/Russia Summit Series. Mahovlich, with fellow Team Canada members Yvan Cournoyer, Dennis Hull, and Dale Tallon are expected to be present when the 50th anniversary of the series is marked at White Spot Legends Night, hosted by the Vancouver Giants in conjunction with the Langley Events Centre and White Spot on Friday, Nov. 18. (Courtesy Vancouver Giants)
Vancouver Giants pay tribute to 1972 Canada-Russia series

Langley kids joined hands to remove about nine cubic metres of invasive Himalayan plant blackberries at Routley park. The activity was hosted by Lower Mainland Green Team - an environmental charity group. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley students take on invasive Himalayan blackberries