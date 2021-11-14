Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Nov. 14

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Nov. 14, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Nov. 7, 2021

Name: JACKSON-BULLSHIELDS, Wilbert Age: 36 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 200lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Right Forearm – “C life” and Right Upper Arm – Flowers & Skull. Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: November 3, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: JACKSON-BULLSHIELDS, Wilbert Age: 36 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 200lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Right Forearm – “C life” and Right Upper Arm – Flowers & Skull. Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: November 3, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: WHATLEY, Jesse Age: 29 Height: 6” ft Weight: 146lbs Hair: Brown/Red Eyes: Brown Wanted: Possession of Stolen Property Warrant in effect: October 26, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: WHATLEY, Jesse Age: 29 Height: 6” ft Weight: 146lbs Hair: Brown/Red Eyes: Brown Wanted: Possession of Stolen Property Warrant in effect: October 26, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: BEVIN, Patrick Age: 47 Height: 5’7” ft Weight: 205lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Tattoos: Left Forearm – Flames, Right Forearm – money, guns and hustler, Back – grim reaper and Neck – Scorpion. Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: October 1, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: BEVIN, Patrick Age: 47 Height: 5’7” ft Weight: 205lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Tattoos: Left Forearm – Flames, Right Forearm – money, guns and hustler, Back – grim reaper and Neck – Scorpion. Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: October 1, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

crimestoppers logo

crimestoppers logo

CrimePolice

Previous story
‘Violated his oath’: Dozens protest B.C. vet following alleged animal abuse at dairy farm
Next story
Documents detail impacts of federal aid on benefits for seniors, families

Just Posted

Langley Rams are Cullen Cup champions for the third time, following a rain-soaked defensive battle with the Oakanagan Sun at McLeod stadium on Saturday, Nov. 13 (Rams twitter feed)
Langkey Rams win Cullen Cup

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the Langley MLAs? Email your idea to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.
AT YOUR SERVICE: Politcal stripes aside, MLAs agree heat dome was tragic and action required

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Nov. 14

746 Squadron cadets held a special service Nov. 11, 2021. COVID-19 prevented them from taking part in traditional services at cenotaphs (Cadet WO2 Riley Diesner)
Langley cadets hold special Remembrance Day ceremony