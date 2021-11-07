CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Nov. 7

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Nov. 7, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: KARDUX, Austin Age: 21 Height: 6’0” ft Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Fail to comply with probation Warrant in effect: November 2, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: STEWART, Kenneth Age: 36 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 155lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault with a Weapon Warrant in effect: November 2, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: MOORE, Jeramey Age: 29 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 205lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: October 26, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Abbotsford, BC

