CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 16

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Oct. 16, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: HURLEY, Coralee Age: 38 Height: 5’4” ft Weight: 141lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Theft of Motor Vehicle Warrant in effect: October 11, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: VANDERMINNE, Jacob Age: 29 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 196lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including Aggravated Assault Warrant in effect: September 8, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: PERRIN, Jamie Age: 31 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 201lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Breach of Release Order Warrant in effect: October 11, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of October 9

