CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 9

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Oct. 9, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

Name: FELIX, Tad Age: 29 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 220lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: October 4, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: CORNELL, Christopher Age: 40 Height: 5’7” ft Weight: 168lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Attempted Murder with Firearm, Aggravated Assault and Robbery with Firearm Warrant in effect: October 1, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C

Name: NDLOVU, Issac Ray Age: 29 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 194lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Manslaughter with Firearm Warrant in effect: October 3, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

