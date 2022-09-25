Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 25

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Sept. 25, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: HEATHEN, Ronald Age: 38 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 166lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Theft of Motor Vehicle Warrant in effect: September 6, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: MALONEY, Shane Kenneth Age: 45 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 166lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including Weapon Offences Warrant in effect: September 16, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: PELLY, Robert Age: 62 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 168lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Right Elbow- Spider Web, Left Forearm- Skull, Right Hand- Dragon Wanted: Robbery and Break and Enter Warrant in effect: September 13, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C

