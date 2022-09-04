CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Sept. 4, 2022.

Name: ZANOLLI, Ricco Age: 32 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 159lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including Assault causing Bodily Harm and Arson Warrant in effect: July 22, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C

Name: IRVING, Brandon Ryan Joseph Age: 39 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 161lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including Forcible Confinement, Robbery and Sexual Assault Warrant in effect: August 30, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Mission, BC

Name: LOW, Cameron Age: 29 Height: 5’6” ft Weight: 165lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Chest- “BULLY” and Right Forearm- Eagle Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: June 25, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

