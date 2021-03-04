Critter Care posted this image of one of the bear cubs that are now waking up from hibernation and will need donations of fish and chicken to eat (Facebook image)

Critter Care posted this image of one of the bear cubs that are now waking up from hibernation and will need donations of fish and chicken to eat (Facebook image)

Critter Care appeals for assistance in feeding their bear cubs

Thirteen black bear cubs are all waking up from hibernation with big appetites

Langley’s Critter Care wildlife animal rehabilitation centre has 13 groggy – and hungry – black bear cubs just coming out of hibernation.

They’re slowly waking up,” Critter Care founder Gail Martin told the Langley Advance Times.

Martin has issued a public appeal for donations of chicken and fish for the bears.

“You start them out with greens,” Martin said of the sleepy cubs.

“But we’re going to be in need of chicken and fish.”

Martin said the cubs, like all hibernating bears, have lost a little fur during their hibernation, but it will grow back.

“They have cute ‘bear’ bums,” Martin laughed.

Martin said the 13 will be about a year-and-a-half old when they are released back into the wild later this year, the same age black bear cubs usually leave their mothers

READ ALSO: Conservation officers and Langley’s Critter Care work together to rescue orphaned bear cub

Critter Care has built a shed by the entrance where donors can drop off food contributions. People are asked to phone ahead before they drop by, if possible, Martin said.

Located at 481 216th St., Critter Care is open seven days a week from 9-5 for donations.

READ ALSO: Langley’s Critter Care welcomes new bear cub this holiday season

Located in Langley’s Campbell Valley Regional Park, Critter Care is a rescue and rehabilitation facility for injured and abandoned wild animals.

It is the only facility in the province specializing in the care of mammals and one of only three bear rehabilitation facilities in the province.

In 2019, it admitted more than 1,700 animals.

They take in everything from tiny flying squirrels up to bears, usually cubs left orphaned near human habitation.

This year, Critter Care is also holding its first online 50-50 draw to help make up for the loss of their traditional fundraising events due to the pandemic.

“We hope to make a good amount with that,” Martin said.

READ MORE: Adopt an animal orphan and help Langley’s Critter Care wildlife refuge

Tickets can be purchased online at crittercarewildlife.org.

The society is also offering opportunities to sponsor orphaned animals this month through the the Easter egg basket sponsorship, the third such campaign by the registered charity since the pandemic hit.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

animal welfareCoronavirusLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Crew of suspects sought after legal cannabis farm targeted in South Langley
Next story
UPDATE: Body found under Menzies bridge in Chilliwack that of man in 20s

Just Posted

A HUB Cycling award will go to local winner Geraldine Jordan of Langley, with her youngest daughter Casandra Jordan. (Elisabeth Jordan/Special to the Langley Advance Times) HUB Cycling award winner Geraldine Jordan of Langley, with her youngest daughter Casandra Jordan. (Elisabeth Jordan/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley cyclist wins award for local advocacy

HUB has honoured Langley’s Geraldine Jordan

Critter Care posted this image of one of the bear cubs that are now waking up from hibernation and will need donations of fish and chicken to eat (Facebook image)
Critter Care appeals for assistance in feeding their bear cubs

Thirteen black bear cubs are all waking up from hibernation with big appetites

Vojislav Morosan visited Langley 20 years ago where he captured local landmarks on his canvas. His wife Norma Morosan is hoping to connect with a local business or group to arrange to donate the paintings so they can be put on display in Langley for the community to enjoy. (Norma Morosan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
GALLERY: Woman hopes to return husband’s paintings to Langley community that inspired them 20 years ago

Artist Vojislav Morosan passed away in 2008

A crashed pickup truck near the gate of the legal cannabis farm. (Shane MacKichan/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Crew of suspects sought after legal cannabis farm targeted in South Langley

One suspect was found by police with injuries

Move430 aims to encourage Langley residents to be active while raising funds to help kids play sports (KidSport image)
A virtual get-active challenge to Langley residents

MOVE430 fundraiser by Langley KidSport will help young athletes take up organized sports

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head for the B.C. legislature press theatre to give a daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, April 6, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. nears 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, essential workers next

564 new cases, four deaths, no new outbreaks Thursday

(National Emergency Management Agency)
No tsunami risk in B.C. after powerful earthquake hits New Zealand: officials

An 8.1-magnitude earthquake shook the north of New Zealand Thursday morning

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Pandemic stress, isolation key factors as to why Canadians turned to cannabis, alcohol

Study found that isolation played key role in Canadians’ substance use

Burnaby Mounties responded to 56 complaints and issued 10 tickets to people flouting COVID-19 restrictions in February. (Patrick Davies/100 Mile Free Press)
COVID denier fined $2,300 for hosting gathering in her home: Burnaby RCMP

The woman told Mounties she does not believe the pandemic is real

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Darcy Rhodes (left) says his grandfather’s bonsai trees are his ‘babies.’ (Courtesy of Tamara Bond)
Fifty years of carefully nurtured bonsai looted from B.C. grandfather’s garden

Grandson says trees are invaluable to family

Grand Forks’ Gary Smith stands in front of his Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster float. Photo: Submitted
Grand Forks’ Flying Spaghetti Monster leader still boiling over driver’s licence photo

Gary Smith, head of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster of B.C., said he has since spoken to lawyers

RCMP members responded to calls of a man-down at Landsdowne mall in Richmond Wednesday afternoon. The 40-year-old was suffering from stab wounds. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Man in critical condition following afternoon attack outside Richmond mall: RCMP

The Vancouver resident was found lying injured outside Richmond’s Lansdowne Centre

A Cowichan Valley mom is wondering why masks haven’t been mandated for elementary schools. (Metro Creative photo)
B.C. mom frustrated by lack of mask mandate for elementary students

“Do we want to wait until we end up like Fraser Health?”

Most Read