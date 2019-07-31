(Unsplash)

CRTC to bring in ‘code of conduct’ for internet providers

New code will protect customers against high bills, allow for cancellations

Canada’s internet providers will soon have to abide by a code of conduct brought in by the country’s telecommunication regulator.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) announced Wednesday that the new code will protect users against unexpectedly high bills and help negotiate with internet providers.

The code, which comes into effect Jan. 31, 2020, will enforce easy to understand contracts and policies around service calls, outages, security deposits and disconnections.

It will force internet providers to give clearer information about prices, including limited time and promotion discounts.

The new rules will bring in mandatory “bill shock protection” and notify customers when they reach their data limits and allow users to cancel contracts within 45 days of purchasing with no fees.

READ MORE: CRTC report finds ‘misleading, aggressive’ sales tactics used by telecom industry

READ MORE: Mistakes on mobile, internet and TV bills is No. 1 issue on tally by ombudsman

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Grade 12s issued incorrect marks, final exam results in ‘tabulation anomaly’
Next story
Four people die in B.C. Day long weekend crashes each year: ICBC

Just Posted

Highway 1 westbound closed in Abbotsford after reported hit-and-run death

A witness reported on social media that a man was killed and the vehicle involved did not stop

Aldergrove’s newest spray park opens to the public

Philip Jackman Park unveils a nature spray area atop old playground

Aldergrove’s Armed Forces engineers commended both overseas and locally

192 CEF unveiled its latest community project, the construction of specialized Cultus Lake cabins

LETTER: Langley man contends pride and rainbow flag are not exclusory

Historic persecution warrants show of support for LGBTQ+ community.

B.C.-wide Grade 12 test error could dash Langley teen’s military dreams, mom worries

Callum, 18, is still waiting on transcripts to be secure his admission into the Royal Military College

VIDEO: Road rage at busy B.C. intersection snarls morning rush-hour traffic

Two men are seen fighting, kicking and kneeing during fight on Wednesday in apparent road rage

Coastal GasLink stops work on section of pipeline route

Internal audit reveals clearing took place without valid archaeological impact assessments in place

VIDEO: Good Samaritan climbs B.C. tree to rescue eagle impaled on branch

Injured raptor now under care of BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops

Two B.C. ministries provoke most complaints, says ombudsperson’s report

Jay Chalke says too often, vulnerable people don’t get the benefits or services they need

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

‘Irresponsible’ people keeping raptors as pets in southern B.C.

Three cases of people keeping birds of prey as pets documented

Police probe death threats targeting B.C. mayor, council

The threats were written in graffiti on large boards early Wednesday

Texting at work no reason to be fired: B.C. Tribunal

A Lumby dental assistant was fired for texting during a staff meeting

One in four Canadians oppose same-sex marriage: poll

Mario Canseco, president of Research Co., said most support comes from Canadians of European Descent

Most Read