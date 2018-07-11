Cruise-in needs volunteers

The 2018 Cruise-in Car Show will feature cars of all types and vintages. All the proceeds will go to charity. (photo contributed)

This year will mark the second time that the Langley Good Times Cruise-in will come to Aldergrove and event organizers couldn’t be more pleased with the community, saying that it is the best move they ever made.

“We operated in the City of Langley for 20 years but, two years ago, we decided it was time to move,” explained Frank Naaykens, one of the event’s six directors.

“We were having some problems there with policing and we approached the Township of Langley with the idea of moving the event and they jumped at the chance, welcoming us with open arms.”

Naaykens said that the organizers were then faced with the question of where in the Township the show should go.

It didn’t take them long to settle on Aldergrove.

“The people here have been very supportive and the community is just perfect for a show of this kind.”

But, even with the support of the community, organizing and executing a show of this kind is a herculean exercise.

“We need about 200 volunteers to make it work,” said Naaykens.

“We have people picking up garbage, directing traffic, giving directions, providing first aid, pretty much all the sorts of jobs that any big festival has as a part of its operation. The truth is that the event just couldn’t run without the help of all those volunteers”

The group is actively recruiting volunteers now and is confident that the community of Aldergrove will rise to the challenge.

Naaykens said that the event has seen sports teams, community groups, and individuals all step forward in the past and he doesn’t doubt that the community will come through again.

“People realize that this is good for the community. We attract upwards of 60,000 people to the show and that is great for the businesses and for the reputation of the community,” said Naaykens.

“They also know that all of the money we raise goes to charity. It’s our way of giving back to the community. And it is such a great community; a community that really supports us.”

The Cruise-in has donated more than $1 million in the past 20 years to a variety of community groups, including the Valley Therapeutic Equestrian Centre, the Langley Community Support Group and to a series of charities and causes, primarily those involving children.

“A big part of putting on a show of this kind is sponsorship, ” said Naaykens. “We have some great sponsors on line right now, but we are always looking for more sponsorship. The more bills we can pay through sponsors contributions, the more money we can give to charity.”

The 2018 show will stretch from 264th to 272nd streets and feature an estimated 1,200 cars of all types and vintages.

“We have all kinds of categories and we take them all. We have some specialty cars worth more than a few hundred thousand dollars, and a lot of local cars that are antique classics or souped-up hot-rods.”

The show will also feature a marketplace (at the Legion parking lot where, ironically, no parking of cars will happen), and three show stages that will feature a wide variety of free entertainment for the whole family.

“This is a great event and we’re so happy to be having it in such a great community,” said Naaykens.

“Aldergrove is the kind of place that can really get behind us. We haven’t always had that, but last year was just spectacular. Even though it rained we had such a great turnout and people really seemed to love all the action and the great cars.”

Anyone wishing to volunteer for the event and any business / individual that wishes to come on as a sponsor can contact the group through their website at langleycruise-in.com.