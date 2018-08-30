Cruise-In rolls into Aldergrove next weekend

Callie Huber, four, was the youngest Ghostbuster at last year’s Langley Good Times Cruise-In in downtown Aldergrove. Ghostbusters of British Columbia brought their 1977 Cadillac Hearse to the Cruise-In. Langley Times file photo

It’s nearly September, and that means the annual Langley Good Times Cruise-In is just around the corner.

The popular show and shine returns to the streets of Aldergrove on Saturday, Sept. 8, drawing vehicles and classic car enthusiasts from across the Lower Mainland and beyond.

Based in Langley City for nearly two decades, the car show relocated to Aldergrove last September and will once again take over a lengthy stretch of Fraser Highway. The road will be closed to vehicle traffic between 264 Street and 272 Street until 7 p.m. on the Saturday.

During Cruise-In, traffic will be re-routed along side streets or, in the case of large commercial vehicles, to 16 Avenue and Highway 1.

Classic and collector vehicles will line both sides of the closed road and live entertainment will be featured on stages placed throughout the Cruise-In site.

New at this year’s Cruise-In will be a visit from Jimmy Shine, one of the classic car community’s most recognizable celebrity builders and fabricators of custom vehicles and motorcycles. He will sign autographs throughout the day and stroll the grounds checking out this year’s entries.

As a memento of his visit to Canada, Jimmy created a trophy in his California shop. The one-of-a-kind award will be presented to the vehicle of his choice during the awards ceremony at the end of the day.

Also scheduled to be announced at the wrap-up ceremony is the winner of this year’s Ultimate Garage.

Lordco is once again sponsoring the prize package, which is valued at $25,000 and is being presented in cooperation with Aldergrove’s Zone Garage. Tickets are available now at all Langley and Cloverdale Lordco locations and will be on sale at Cruise-In.

In-N-Out Burger will make its yearly return to Canada, serving their Double Double burgers. People have been known to line up before the sun rises to get their hands on the tickets.

As with the Ultimate Garage, money raised through burger sales is donated back to the Cruise-In’s selected charities. This year, Cruise-In is supporting the Langley Community Support Group Society and Valley Therapeutic Equestrian Association.

Pre-registration for people who wish to display their vehicles at Cruise-In closes Wednesday. The next opportunity to register will be on the morning of the show.

To register and for more details, go to www.langleycruise-in.com

The annual swap meet and car corral will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 9 in the parking lot at 3100 272 St. Admission is $2 for the public and $20 for vendors.

Look for this year’s Cruise-In magazine in the Sept. 5 issue of the Langley Times.

Stepped-Up Police Presence Planned for Cruise-In

To ensure Cruise-In remains a safe and fun family-oriented event, Langley RCMP are promising there will be “a significant police presence” in the area that day.

A statement from Sgt. Alexandra Mulvihill warns that “stunting” — including drifting, burnouts, doughnut and racing — will not be tolerated and that any driver caught violating these laws will receive a ticket and see their vehicle impounded for seven full days.

Additionally, impaired driving has been identified as a priority for officers, who will also be checking vehicles to ensure drivers and vehicles are properly licensed, all occupants are buckled up, and the vehicles themselves have no defects.

Public consumption of alcohol and public intoxication will not be tolerated, she said.

“This is one of the largest events of this type on the continent and provides a tremendous opportunity to showcase Langley,” said Mulvihill.

“Keep in mind, there will be a significant number of additional vehicles in the area and parking will be challenging and traffic congestion is to be expected. Enjoy yourself and this opportunity to show the world what a wonderful family community Langley is.”