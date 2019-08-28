Kari Simpson, seen at a protest over immigration laws last year. (Black Press Media)

Culture Guard claims conspiracy over Langley meeting cancellation

The conservative group blamed CUPE and the NDP

The leader of a Langley-based conservative advocacy group has claimed a possible conspiracy shut down their planned meeting in the Township Civic Facility this week, not simple air conditioning repairs.

Culture Guard, best known for its opposition to the use of the SOGI 123 resources in local schools, was to hold a meeting Wednesday, Aug. 28 in the Fraser River Presentation Theatre, the main meeting room at the hall.

However, all meetings this week were cancelled due to repairs being done to the facility, the Township announced.

“Did a CUPE member decide to sabotage the venue?” said a Culture Guard Facebook posting on Tuesday. “The NDP and the BC Liberals are running scared. They don’t want you to be informed!”

The social media announcement also suggested that the RCMP should be called in to investigate.

The president of CUPE local 403, Sara Manchester, called the allegations to be a bit of a stretch.

“Nobody did it on purpose,” she said of the mechanical failures.

Work has been going on in the facility all summer, but the crews are outside contractors, not Township employees and CUPE members, Manchester said.

The local union isn’t even that political, she added.

“I couldn’t tell you who the NDP candidate was in Langley,” said Manchester.

The main NDP connection to the event seems to be a tweet by longtime Culture Guard opponent, and current Langley-Aldergrove NDP candidate, Stacey Wakelin. Wakelin called attention to the meeting when it was announced and was critical of the Township for giving space to the highly controversial organization.

Kari Simpson, a Langley resident and the primary spokesperson and organizer for Culture Guard, was to speak at the town hall meeting.

Culture Guard has courted controversy with its associations. At an anti-SOGI rally last year, members of the far-right group the Soldiers of Odin attended; the group was banned from Facebook earlier this year as a white nationalist group. Simpson has also claimed to have invited members of the Hells Angels to an anti-SOGI protest she held in Vancouver in 2018. It is unclear if any Hells Angels gang members actually attended that event, or not.

The Langley Advance Times attempted to contact Simpson for comment on her allegations.

READ MORE: Culture Guard meeting shut down due to Township repairs

READ MORE: Hells Angels invited to rally by anti-SOGI organizer

Previous story
‘You’re constantly drowning’ in cases and paperwork, says B.C. social worker
Next story
About 56,000 salmon now past Big Bar landslide

Just Posted

Aldergrove librarian wins radio station’s RAMdom Acts of Kindness for new books

Teacher-librarian Katie Caines was awarded an $993 cheque at Vancouver’s CFOX

Culture Guard claims conspiracy over Langley meeting cancellation

The conservative group blamed CUPE and the NDP

VIDEO: Sinking some putts before cracking the books

14th annual Langley School District golf tourney raises funds to feed students

PHOTOS: Aldergrove Music Fest tops $10,000 for BC Children’s Hospital

Aldergrove comes together in tie-dye and rocks out for the kids

Utterly unique marriage proposal enlists the help of Happy Herd cows

Two men propose within two years, amongst cows at an Aldergrove farm sanctuary

VIDEO: B.C. elk family spotted while out for a morning stroll

Whole family out for a morning stroll is a showstopper in Lake Cowichan

About 56,000 salmon now past Big Bar landslide

Crews have been trying to find a way to get the fish upstream since the slide was discovered in June

‘You’re constantly drowning’ in cases and paperwork, says B.C. social worker

An illustrated look at a day in the life of a child-protection worker in British Columbia

Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation

In his second of three pieces, Nick Laba explores B.C.’s strict regulations on growing cannabis

B.C. selling less legal cannabis than any province other than P.E.I.

Alberta has sold the most legal pot, raking in $123.7 million from its dozens of licensed stores

B.C. government adds staff to field worker pay complaints

‘Self-help kit’ a barrier to migrant workers, Harry Bains says

Older brother of man charged in 2017 death of Surrey teen granted bail

Gurvinder Singh Deo released on $250,000 surety, conditions

Surrey mayor slams ride-hailing, again

Doug McCallum re-affirmed his opposition to ride-hailing in Surrey as the service ramps up

B.C. education minister says focus is on new curriculum, filling on-call teacher ranks

School year is expected to start Sept. 3, even though teachers have yet to reach a deal

Most Read