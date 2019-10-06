A Culture Guard announcement of an event on Sunday to celebrate ‘National Day Of Blessings’ featured this image of the flag the group sought to have raised as Langley City Hall after it protested the council decision to fly a rainbow flag in July.

Culture Guard group holds ‘National Day of Blessings’ in Langley City

Event set for city hall

Langley-based Culture Guard is planning a Sunday (Oct. 6) afternoon event at Langley City Hall.

According to an email announcement, at the second annual “National Day Of Blessings,” attendees “will assemble as His church and as the body of Christ to raise a banner, pray and give thanks in the public square of our city.”

It quotes from Psalm 60:4 in the King James Version of the Bible, “Thou hast given a banner to them that fear thee, that it may be displayed because of the truth.”

“Join God’s people on October 6th to celebrate!” the announcement goes on to say.

It featured an image of the flag the group sought to have raised at Langley City Hall after it protested the council decision to fly a rainbow flag in July.

At the time, Culture Guard’s Kari Simpson argued flying a rainbow flag in Langley City was oppressive to non-gay people and wanted to raise what she describes as a “Canadian Judeo-Christian Flag” on the same pole, outside city hall.

Sunday’s event was set for 4 p.m. at 20399 Douglas Cres. in front of Langley City Hall

READ MORE: Rainbow flag opponent wants own flag raised at Langley City Hall

READ MORE: VIDEO: Furor over rainbow flag fails to deter supporters

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Langley march calls for affordable daycare
Next story
Abortion goodie bags handed out at Chilliwack harvest festival

Just Posted

Aldergrove parents at odds over potential middle school at D.W. Poppy

Aldergrove Community Secondary School (ACSS) held Langley School District’s third community consultation… Continue reading

Culture Guard group holds ‘National Day of Blessings’ in Langley City

Event set for city hall

VIDEO: Langley’s Vandoorn scores as Team Canada downs Australia at Volleyball World Cup

Up next, Tunisia

VIDEO: Eight straight wins for TWU women’s soccer team

Langley-based Spartans hope to make it nine today

Rugby revival at Trinity Western begins with big wins by Langley-based team

Spartans victorious at University of Western Washington’s “Viking 10s”

VIDEO: Truckers create memorial for murdered tourists along Alaska Highway

Man behind initial memorial hopes fellow truck drivers will help keep memorial vibrant, clean

Trudeau attacks Conservatives for not releasing platform as leaders prepare for debate

Monday’s debate is the last time any of them will debate each other in English

Abortion goodie bags handed out at Chilliwack harvest festival

Organizers of the Rosedale Harvest Festival acknowledge the toy fetuses may have caused ‘unease’

Delta police officer nearly hits cab going the wrong way, hands out $368 ticket

Cab driver received a $368 fine

Spending, ICBC, vaping on agenda as B.C. legislature resumes

Real estate market ‘in a tailspin,’ Andrew Wilkinson says

Climate activists plan to close Vancouver bridge as part of Canada-wide protest

In Vancouver, protesters are concerned about rising sea levels, wildfire smoke and tar sands

Four out of five small Canadian businesses broadcast music illegally: survey

Some were surprised by the level of non-compliance found in the survey

Emily Carr University closed Sunday after fire causes some damage

The school is working with Vancouver police to assist their investigation into the fire

B.C. VIEWS: Massey crossing a bridge too far for NDP

Premier John Horgan focused on high-speed train to Seattle

Most Read