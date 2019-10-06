Culture Guard group holds ‘National Day of Blessings’ in Langley City

A Culture Guard announcement of an event on Sunday to celebrate ‘National Day Of Blessings’ featured this image of the flag the group sought to have raised as Langley City Hall after it protested the council decision to fly a rainbow flag in July.

Langley-based Culture Guard is planning a Sunday (Oct. 6) afternoon event at Langley City Hall.

According to an email announcement, at the second annual “National Day Of Blessings,” attendees “will assemble as His church and as the body of Christ to raise a banner, pray and give thanks in the public square of our city.”

It quotes from Psalm 60:4 in the King James Version of the Bible, “Thou hast given a banner to them that fear thee, that it may be displayed because of the truth.”

“Join God’s people on October 6th to celebrate!” the announcement goes on to say.

It featured an image of the flag the group sought to have raised at Langley City Hall after it protested the council decision to fly a rainbow flag in July.

At the time, Culture Guard’s Kari Simpson argued flying a rainbow flag in Langley City was oppressive to non-gay people and wanted to raise what she describes as a “Canadian Judeo-Christian Flag” on the same pole, outside city hall.

Sunday’s event was set for 4 p.m. at 20399 Douglas Cres. in front of Langley City Hall

