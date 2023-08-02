Undated file photo of a Langley road closure. (Langley Advance Times file)

Culvert replacement to close 232nd Street for a month

Between 48th and 56th Avenues

Work to replace a damaged concrete culvert on 232nd Street will require a month-long shutdown of the road.

Township of Langley issued an advisory that 232 between 48th Avenue and 56th Avenue is scheduled to close to traffic beginning Tuesday, August 8, running through September 8.

It will be in effect 24 hours a day.

There will be a detour route indicated by signage that will redirect commuter and truck traffic in the area.

Local access will be provided for residents on 232 Street between 48 Avenue and 56 Avenue.

Earlier, a report to council noted the Hatchery Creek Tributary culvert, approximately three to four metres below the road surface “has experienced major structural damage” and needed to be replaced “as soon as practical.”

“Further culvert deterioration could result in culvert collapse and roadway failure with significant impacts to travel on 232 Street,” the report said.

Estimated cost: $481,997.

A contractor will replace the existing 750mm to 900mm diameter circular concrete pipe culvert with a larger concrete box culvert with baffles to provide enhanced fish passage because it is on a fish-bearing tributary.

The work is weather-dependent and may be rescheduled or extended.

READ ALSO: Shoring up the 24200-block of 56 Avenue will mean traffic diversions

READ ALSO: Steep ravine on 56th Avenue needs urgent repairs, Langley council hears

