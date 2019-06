A crash between a cyclist and a vehicle Saturday has left the cyclist dead, according to Burnaby RCMP.

Police say the crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Gaglardi Way at the base of Burnaby Mountain.

The cyclist was believed to be 53 years old.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 604-646-9999, quoting police file number 2019-27378.

