RCMP on scene of a fatal collision between a mini van and a cyclist, which left one man dead, on Feb. 29, 2020. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Black Press Media)

Cyclist killed in early-morning collision in Port Coquitlam

RCMP are reminding drivers and pedestrians to follow the rules of the road

A cyclist is dead after being struck by a minivan in Port Coquitlam shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday.

The cyclist, a 29-year-old local man, was riding southbound on the Coast Meridian Overpass when he was hit by a vehicle travelling eastbound on Kingsway Avenue while both were in the intersection, Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, Mounties said. The area was closed for close to seven hours while traffic collision experts analyzed the scene.

RCMP are reminding drivers and pedestrians to follow the rules of the road and pay extra attention when passing through an intersection.

“Regardless of who is ultimately at fault in a collision, it is up to everyone on the road to keep an eye out for other road users and potential hazards,” Sgt. Quentin Frewing said in a statement. “Never assume that because you have the right of way or because you can see someone else that they see you or that everyone will stop for you.”

RCMP believe that some witnesses to the incident left the scene before police attended and are asking those people to contact the detachment.

