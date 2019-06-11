The Port Mann Bridge. (Transportation Investment Corp. photo)

Cyclist’s cross-Canada ride cut short after traffic stop nets drugs, weapons

The man was riding his bike illegaly along the Port Mann Bridge when traffic cops pulled him over

A man’s cross-Canada bike ride was cut short this week, after Mounties say they found a large quantity of illegal drugs and weapons during a traffic stop.

Officers spotted the man cycling illegally on the roadway across the Port Mann Bridge around 6:30 p.m. on June 4, police said in a news release Tuesday.

The man, who had an outstanding arrest warrant, told officers he was leaving the province. The alleged drugs and weapons were seized, police said, and the man was arrested. He remains in custody.

ALSO READ: Weapons seized at South Surrey border

ALSO READ: Vancouver police seize millions in fentanyl and heroin

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Surrey woman camps for days to find lost cat

Just Posted

Langley mayor to take up cause of ER parking fees with FHA

A local petition with more than 3,000 signatures is going to the Fraser Health Authority

VIDEO: Protection requested as toads prep for thousands-strong migration in South Langley, Surrey

Local environmentalists have asked for temporary road closure to avoid squishing the animals

VIDEO: Paul Brandt headlines new three-day concert in Fort Langley

A new end of summer concert at the Fort Langley National Historic site runs Aug. 30 through Sept. 1

VIDEO: An alternative to the rush hour blues at Langley shared office space

CoWorks by Elevate facility on Fraser is the second opened by company in Lower Mainland

Community Day combines with Food Truck Festival for Langley event

Langley City’s 25th annual Community Day festivities get underway this weekend

VIDEO: Toronto Police investigate Warriors fan ‘sucker punched’ after Raptors game

Police say no one has come forward with more information

Cyclist’s cross-Canada ride cut short after traffic stop nets drugs, weapons

The man was riding his bike illegaly along the Port Mann Bridge when traffic cops pulled him over

Surrey woman camps for days to find lost cat

Lisa van Vliet hired pet detectives, was prepared to fight off coyotes

VIDEO: Plane reportedly on fire above Abbotsford was actually a tarp

Emergency crews raced to Whatcom area after report of a crashing aircraft

Stayin’ Alive: Warriors edge Raptors to force Game 6 in NBA Finals

Toronto had lead late before falling 106-105 at home

Overdose prevention sites, naloxone kits save thousands of lives in B.C.: study

The study estimates B.C. overdose rates would be 2.5 times higher

Canfor’s B.C. sawmills shutting down for another 2-6 weeks

All but one curtailing production due to poor lumber economics

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

Record-breaking $65M Lotto Max prize up for grabs in Canada

It’s the biggest lottery jackpot ever available to be won in B.C.

Most Read