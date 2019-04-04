(File)

Cyclist’s injuries prompt police watchdog to send Vancouver case to Crown

A man was badly hurt after he fell from his bike while being followed by Vancouver police officers

B.C.’s police watchdog has sent a report to prosecutors about a case involving Vancouver police and a man on a bike.

Last September, Vancouver officers reported they were in an unmarked vehicle following a male suspect riding a bike along Hamilton Street at around 2 a.m.

READ MORE: Police watchdog files report after cyclist hurt in Vancouver arrest

“During the interaction, the male suffered serious injuries when he fell from his bike,” the Independent Investigations Office said in a release Thursday.

The office, which investigates incidents of serious harm of death involving police, has forwarded its report to Crown counsel for prosecutors to consider laying criminal charges.

The IIO did not provide further details about the incident.

