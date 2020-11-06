D.W. Poppy Secondary added to list of COVID-19 school exposures

Three other Langley schools remain on the list

D.W. Poppy Secondary is the latest school added to Fraser Health’s list of school exposures in Langley. (Google)

Fraser Health has issued a COVID-19 exposure alert for D.W. Poppy Secondary School in Langley.

On Thursday evening, the Langley School District issued a letter to the families of the secondary school explaining the notice was to inform the community, but it “does not mean that your child has been exposed to COVID-19.”

READ MORE: B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

An individual with COVID-19 was at D.W. Poppy Secondary (23752 52 Ave.) on Oct. 27, 28, and 29, according to Fraser Health.

The health authority has initiated contact tracing and anyone identified as needing to self-isolate or self-monitor will be contacted directly.

“Please have your child continue to attend school and monitor for symptoms compatible to COVID-19 as per your school policies,” Fraser Health said.

Three other Langley schools remain on the list of exposures, Walnut Grove Secondary for exposure on Oct. 22 and Langley Fundamental Elementary for exposure on Oct. 22 and 26.

READ MORE: New coronavirus exposures at Langley auto dealership and private school

An independent school, Global Montessori (9785 55A Ave.) was also added to the list for exposure on Oct. 22, 23 and 26.

Thursday also saw an outbreak declared by Fraser Health at Langley Memorial Hospital after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

READ MORE: COVID outbreak reported at Langley hospital

Fraser Health has also advised of a COVID-19 exposure at a local auto dealership.

The Willowbrook Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge Ram dealership (19611 Langley Bypass) had public exposures Saturday, Oct. 24 and Monday, Oct. 26.

The public can access the B.C. self-assessment tool online at bc.thrive.health.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFraser HealthLangley School District