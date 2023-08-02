Daily scramble: Parents struggle to find childcare after Langley explosion closes daycare

A vehicle was destroyed by a powerful blast in the parking lot in the Willoughby Town Centre on Wednesday, July 26. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) A vehicle was destroyed by a powerful blast in the parking lot in the Willoughby Town Centre on Wednesday, July 26. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) A vehicle was destroyed by a powerful blast in the parking lot in the Willoughby Town Centre on Wednesday, July 26. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) A vehicle was destroyed by a powerful blast in the parking lot in the Willoughby Town Centre on Wednesday, July 26. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) A vehicle was destroyed by a powerful blast in the parking lot in the Willoughby Town Centre on Wednesday, July 26. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) A vehicle was destroyed by a powerful blast in the parking lot in the Willoughby Town Centre on Wednesday, July 26. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley parents are left scrambling for child care after receiving notice Tiny Hoppers Daycare will be closed for the next two weeks after an explosion damaged the learning centre on Wednesday, July 26.

Initially, parents were informed the daycare would reopen today, Aug. 2, but were told yesterday that the closure has been extended due to challenges in sourcing replacement windows and glass.

Aaron Milne, a parent of two children who went to Tiny Hoppers, said it has left parents in a tight spot.

“We’re already in a bit of a bind. I already used my vacation time, my wife’s starting a new job next week, I’ve got some big things going on at work. My wife joined a WhatsApp group with the other parents and everyone is looking for daycare and babysitters,” Milne explained.

He said his sister helped for a couple days but leaves for a trip soon, and both his parents and parents-in-law work full time.

“Everyone’s got their stuff going on. Of course, being the middle of summer, a lot of daycares are full,” he noted.

Milne estimates about 70 infants and young children are without childcare, impacting about 30 to 40 parents.

Impacted parents are appealing to the community for help to find space or set up a temporary alternative until the daycare is operating again, Milne said.

“All the families are struggling right now.”

People who can offer support are asked to contact Milne at aaronjmilne@gmail.com.

Langley RCMP are investigating the truck explosion, and WorkSafeBC also launched an investigation.

Debris was found up to 200 feet away, leaving the truck reduced to rubble and one other vehicle damaged.

No injured were reported.

