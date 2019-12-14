Gateway of Hope support worker Darren Skahl set out blankets and sleeping mat at the Langley shelter. A weather warning has been issues because of the damp conditions. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Damp weather prompts extreme weather alert by Langley shelter

Homeless advised to come in from the rain

An extreme weather alert has been issued because of wet weather conditions in Langley by the Gateway of Hope shelter at 5787 Langley Bypass.

The area has experienced multiple days of rain causing pooling or flooding, said Cristina Schneiter, community representative for Langley.

“The rain has led to levels of ground saturation that makes it difficult for folks to keep dry,” Schneiter commented.

As well, tomorrow’s weather forecast shows temperatures will fall to freezing levels.

Schneiter issued the alert under the Assistance to Shelter Act which activates the authorities for police to assist persons at risk due to extreme weather conditions. It will remain in effect until it is canceled.

While it is in effect, the Salvation Army Gateway of Hope at 5787 Langley Bypass will be operating from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Anyone who requires shelter assistance after 9 p.m. should call the RCMP at 604-532-3200 and they will help them to a location.

