Former actor Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, right, also known as Nathan Chasing Horse, appears in North Las Vegas Justice Court Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev. A former actor in the Academy Award-winning movie “Dances With Wolves” who is facing eight sex-related charges in Nevada is also facing a charge in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Bizuayehu Tesfaye /Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP

Former actor Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, right, also known as Nathan Chasing Horse, appears in North Las Vegas Justice Court Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev. A former actor in the Academy Award-winning movie “Dances With Wolves” who is facing eight sex-related charges in Nevada is also facing a charge in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Bizuayehu Tesfaye /Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP

Dances with Wolves actor facing sex charge in 2018 B.C. incident

Nathan Chasing Horse was charged last week with one count of sexual assault in Keremeos

A former actor in the movie “Dances With Wolves” who is facing eight sex-related charges in Nevada is also facing a charge in British Columbia.

Documents filed in B.C. show Nathan Chasing Horse was charged last week with one count of sexual assault linked to the southern Interior village of Keremeos in September 2018.

RCMP spokesman Staff Sgt. Kris Clark says in an email that an unendorsed warrant has been posted in B.C. for Chasing Horse.

He says it is too early in the process to know if any steps will be taken to return Chasing Horse to Keremeos.

The 46-year-old Chasing Horse remains behind bars in the U.S. after being formally charged Monday in North Las Vegas with counts including sex trafficking, sexual assault against a child younger than 16, and child abuse.

The U.S. charges against Chasing Horse show the allegations date back to 2012 and relate to a period when he was working in the United States and in Canada as a “medicine man.”

Chasing Horse played the role of Sioux tribe member Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner’s Academy Award-winning 1990 film.

He was born on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota, which is home to the Sicangu Sioux, one of the seven tribes of the Lakota nation.

Crimesexual assault

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Merritt mayor calls on B.C. to drop vax mandate for health-care workers ‘right now’
Next story
BREAKING: Ex-top doctor in B.C., Alberta found guilty of child sex crimes

Just Posted

Grace Farquharson (left) and Mackenzie Gregory in action at the U16 Lower Mainland/Fraser Valley Super Series hosted by Langley Secondary School on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4-5. Their team, the Division 2 Fraser Valley Volleyball Club Black, won the series and moved up to Division 1. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Gold and a move up for Fraser Valley Volleyball Club Black after Langley win

The new Langley Hospice Society residence opened in spring 2022. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Langley hospice is a “wonderful awful place”

Aldergrove’s Mangat family has been holding fundraisers since 2015, in memory and honour of Jodi Mangat’s mother Surjit Dhillon (left), who passed away of pancreatic cancer at age 72 in 2014. On Saturday, Feb. 18, they will host a poker night at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch Aldergrove (right image from 2022 event). ( file photos courtesy Mangat family)
Dealing with cancer: Aldergrove family holds poker night fundraiser Feb. 18 at Legion

An undefeated Langley 1 Thunder, seen here in action Saturday, Jan 4, won gold in the Blue Division of the BCLA Field Lacrosse U11 Provincial Tournament in Maple Ridge over the weekend, defeating the Ridge 1 Burrards 8-5 Sunday afternoon, Jan. 6. (Brandon Tucker/Black Press Media)
Langley Thunder 1 U11 Lacrosse team wins gold at provincial event

Pop-up banner image