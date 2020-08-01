Canadian company DAVIDsTEA is closing its Langley store. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

DAVIDsTEA shuts Langley outlet, more than 100 other stores

The company says it will move to a mostly-online model

The DAVIDsTEA outlet in Langley’s Willowbrook Shopping Centre will permanently close as the company shuts the vast majority of its physical outlets in Canada and the U.S.

“We have made the difficult decision to close a total of 166 retail locations in Canada, and all 42 of our locations in the US,” a message on the company’s website says. “We will also be re-opening 18 locations across Canada.”

However, those 18 locations only include one B.C. location, in the Pacific Centre in Vancouver. The Langley location will be one of those closing permanently.

DAVIDsTEA announced in early July that it would be restructuring under the Companies Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA), with its U.S. stores filing under Chapter 15 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic had kept the stores across much of Canada and the U.S. closed for weeks this spring, the company had a problem before this with unprofitable stores.

“I sincerely regret the impact the restructuring of our business will have on some of our exceptional and passionate employees,” said Herschel Segal, the company’s founder and interim CEO.

The company aims to transform itself into a largely online distributor now.

Most of the stores in the Willowbrook Shopping Centre have re-opened since the end of the pandemic.

READ MORE: Langley’s Army and Navy will never reopen

READ MORE: Gabby’s Country Cabaret announces ‘heartbreaking’ permanent closure

Most Read