Daylily garden opens gates to public for Langley visit

Erikson’s Daylily Gardens and Perennials held their annual open house event on Saturday and Sunday. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

It’s time to head back to the garden for fans of Pam Erikson’s famous daylilies.

This Saturday and Sunday, July 6th and 7th, is the annual open house at Erikson’s Daylily Gardens and Perennials, the only time the public gets to see the carefully tended property where Erikson cultivates many of her flowers.

Erikson said this year’s event will again welcome the Aldergrove Daylily Society, which will be crewing a draw table with donated prizes from local merchants including the Otter Co-op, Bonetti Meats, JD Turkey Farms, Krause Farms, Well Seasoned, the Cedarbrook Bakery and more.

Proceeds from this year’s prize draw will benefit the Aldergrove Starfish BackPack program, which helps feed underprivileged kids in local schools.

The Darts Hill Garden Conservancy Trust will be there promoting a new book on Francesca Darts and her Surrey garden that became a local park.

VanDusen’s master gardeners will be on hand fielding questions about plants, and Ken the Birdhouse Man will be showing off designs to lure in feathered friends for the backyard.

Buds ‘N Petals will be offering a selection of plants and seeds for sale, Erikson said.

Entertainment will be provided by harpist Judy Henry, who will play from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

A temporary café will offer coffee, homemade treats, and jams, with proceeds going to the Surrey Cat Coalition.

Admission is by donation, Erikson said, with this year’s gate proceeds benefiting BC Children’s Hospital.

Because the gardens are private, they are not designed to be wheelchair, stroller, or walker accessible, and have uneven ground and narrow pathways.

The even runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days at 24642 51 Ave.