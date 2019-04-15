(Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

Dead trees felled in Langley park ahead of Arbour Day

Dale Ball Park is getting a clean up as trees that pose a risk are removed.

Langley Township is cleaning up Brookswood’s Dale Ball Park in advance of Abour Day celebrations this month, including removing dying and decayed trees.

Contractors felled four cottonwoods and a dead fire and a dead alder last week, according to Eric Fong, superintendent of trees, trails, horticulture and natural areas.

“This was standard abatement work necessary to protect people and structures,” said Fong.

All the trees were identified as part of a site inspection before Arbour Day.

Although the trees removed this week and last won’t be replaced directly, 17 new trees are being planted as part of the upcoming Arbour Day events.

There was also extensive pruning work done to clean up the site. Mulched wood was spread in several areas, including near trees that had been pruned.

Township staff were also cleaning up and repainting picnic tables in the shelter.

Fong said no “specimen quality” trees were removed from the park.

