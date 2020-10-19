The two sites in question included a number of commercial buildings, some of them currently boarded up. (Langley Advance Times files)

The two sites in question included a number of commercial buildings, some of them currently boarded up. (Langley Advance Times files)

Deal to add Fort Langley land to Kwantlen reserve called off

Elders and a land advisory group within the KFN opposed the project

The Kwantlen First Nation will not be absorbing Fort Langley properties owned by the Eric Woodward Foundation into the nation’s reserve lands, the KFN announced Monday.

A press release from the KFN said the chiefs and council were confirming that they would not proceed with the partnership, which was announced in early March this year.

The plan had been to transfer two land assemblies, both in downtown Fort Langley, to the first nation, to be added to Kwantlen land through the Federal Additions to Reserve Process.

“The partnership opportunity with the Foundation is not supported, and this was confirmed through the direction of our main community governing advisory tables within the community – our Elders Advisory and Lands Advisory Committee,” Chief Marilyn Gabriel said in a statement. “We honour and respect this feedback and have directed that our Kwantlen staff and staff of our economic entity, the Seyem’ Qwantlen Business Group… no longer proceed.”

The statement said the Kwantlen chief and council valued their relationship with the Township, local citizens, and the business community, and would continue to explore future land opportunities and partnerships.

A statement from the Eric Woodward Foundation said the intial process had been broken off as early as June 22 this year from the foundation’s side.

However, the foundation wrote to KFN leadership asking to restart the process, with wider consultation and consideration over a longer period of time.

“However, the foundation received no response to its request for a new process,” the statement said.

Woodward has been seeking to redevelop two major sites in the downtown for several years, but had come into conflict with the Township over site design, and the projects never came to a vote of the council. Some buildings on the sites are closed and boarded up.

In March, when the plan was first announced, Woodward was asked if the plan to transfer the lands was a way of building what he had planned, without interference from Langley Township, but he said it was not.

Woodward said the foundation could have proceeded with development at any time in a way that was profitable for the foundation, or “waited for the climate to change.”

“Also, I do not see the Township of Langley’s bylaws as ‘interference,’” Woodward said. “We were not subject to ‘bylaws’ but instead a series of political attempts to compromise our private property rights, as we have seen with the refusal to allow us to even remove buildings without any heritage value whatsoever.”

Fort Langley Properties was to have been the leaseholder on the lands, funnelling any profits back to a charitable foundation or local non-profits.

PREVIOUSLY: Controversial Fort downtown sites to become part of Kwantlen reserve

If the land had been transferred, it would no longer have been under the control or jurisdiction of the Township of Langley. Taxes or fees would have flowed to the KFN rather than the Township, and the KFN would have had final say on zoning or building permits.

First NationsFort LangleyIndigenous peoplesLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Thousands of votes already cast in Langley, Aldergrove ridings
Next story
UPDATE: No tsunami threat in B.C. after 7.5 magnitude earthquake hits Alaska

Just Posted

The two sites in question included a number of commercial buildings, some of them currently boarded up. (Langley Advance Times files)
Deal to add Fort Langley land to Kwantlen reserve called off

Elders and a land advisory group within the KFN opposed the project

The RCMP helicopter. (File photo)
Suspect escapes after police pursuit through Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford

Police chase involved two stolen vehicles, including one taken in Mission

Dwain and Lillian Seymour discovered their Murrayville home was listed for rent without their knowledge as part of a scam. (Langley Advance Times/file)
Guilty plea in Langley rent fraud case

Arrested man admits to 14 criminal counts

Police boats were called in to search the Fraser River after a report that a plane had crashed where the river runs between Langley and Maple Ridge. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
Investigation enters final phase, missing aircraft last seen over Fraser River

Small aircraft was carrying a student and instructor on June 6

Langley’s Brian Morton and Cadillac won the $73,000 ATCO Cup Grand Prix at the Harvest Welcome event held at Thunderbird Show Park on October 18, 2020. (Rob Wilton/special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley rider Brian Morton wins ATCO Cup at Thunderbird Show Park

His first FEI win with Cadillac at the venue that jump-started his show jumping career

Mary Foote (right) took part in the Gutsy Walk in August 2020 at the age of 104. She was joined by son in-law Clarence and daughter Edith Olson. (family photo)
Langley woman turns 105 on Oct. 25

In August, Mary Foote took part in the Gutsy Walk to battle Crohn’s and Colitis

With local MLA Adam Olsen looking on, BC Greens leader Sonia Furstenau said a Green government would convert BC Ferries into a Crown corporation Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Green leader Sonia Furstenau promises to convert BC Ferries back into Crown corporation

Promise comes Monday afternoon with five days left in campaign

IIO Chief Civilian Director Ron MacDonald. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Police watchdog concludes Mounties didn’t shoot Surrey teen at strip mall

IIO finds tragic death of teenager ‘not the result of any actions or inactions’ by the Surrey RCMP

A passer-by walks past a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Canada ‘yet to see’ deaths due to recent COVID surge as cases hit 200,000

Much of the increase in case numbers can be attributed to Ontario and Quebec

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Police confirm human remains were found in a recycling bin in Vancouver on Oct. 18, 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)
Human remains found in recycling bin floating near Vancouver beach

Police asking nearby residents to see if their recycling bin has gone missing

Emergency crews shut down White Rock’s Five Corners district on Feb. 19, 2020 after an altercation left an elderly man in critical condition. (File photo)
Trial dates set in White Rock manslaughter case

Proceedings against Ross Banner, 71, set for June 2021 in Surrey Provincial Court

The many faces of Daon Glasgow. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)
Glasgow found not guilty of trying to murder transit cop in Surrey

Transit Police Constable Josh Harms was shot Jan. 30, 2019 at Scott Road SkyTrain Station

Most Read