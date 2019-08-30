‘Dear thief, you suck’: Abbotsford truck owner pens angry letter to incompetent crook

Truck owner tells thief to ‘find a new skill’ after three failed attempts to steal vehicle

An angry truck owner fed up with an incompetent thief has laid out the would-be criminal’s shortcomings in a short letter.

“You suck at stealing this truck,” the owner bluntly wrote in the letter, which was taped to the door of a work truck. A photo of the letter was sent to The News by a reader.

The owner wrote that he had spent more than $1,000 to fix his truck after three unsuccessful theft attempts.

Dear thief,

No fob = no engine start. You suck at stealing this truck. After 3 attempts in 10 months, probably time to learn a new skill as you can’t even properly steal a truck. You’ve cost me 1,200 in lost use and deductibles and fees for others as ICBC fixes each time.

Quit trying to steal my truck, you suck at it!!

RELATED: Abbotsford Police promote ‘9 p.m. Routine’ to deter property crime

'Dear thief, you suck': Abbotsford truck owner pens angry letter to incompetent crook

Truck owner tells thief to 'find a new skill' after three failed attempts to steal vehicle

