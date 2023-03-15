Police are investigating a suspicious death at an apartment building on McKenzie Road in Abbotsford. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Police are investigating a suspicious death at an apartment building on McKenzie Road in Abbotsford. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Death of woman, 24, at Abbotsford apartment complex deemed ‘suspicious’

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in to investigate the suspicious death of a 24-year-old woman at an Abbotsford apartment complex.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media relations officer with the Abbotsford Police Department, said patrol officers responded at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday (March 14) to a sudden death in the 2200 block of McKenzie Road (north of Marshall Road).

The BC Coroners Service also attended, and investigators concluded that the death was suspicious.

Walker said early indications are that the incident is isolated to the residence.

No further details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the death.

IHIT is now leading the investigation, which is still in its early stages. Anyone with information or dashcam footage or CCTV from the area is asked to call the IHIT infoline at 1-877-551-4448.

ALSO SEE: Man found dead at Abbotsford drug lab after report of shots fired, home invasion


Breaking News

