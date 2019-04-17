Death of woman found in Maple Ridge creek now deemed suspicious

Police have identified the woman found deceased March 22 in Kanaka Creek Regional Park as May Cunningham, 52. (Contributed)

Ridge Meadows identify woman as May Cunningham. Her body was found in Kanaka Creek

The death of a Maple Ridge woman found in the riverfront area of a Maple Ridge park in March is now being considered suspicious.

May Cunningham, 52, was found dead near the trails at Kanaka Creek Regional Park, close to the creek and a few hundred metres from the park entrance early on March 22.

“The circumstances surrounding her death are suspicious in nature and police are continuing with their investigation,” Ridge Meadows RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

Police are interested in speaking to anyone who may have been in the area of the park, specifically the Kanaka Creek riverfront area, between March 21, at around 8 p.m. and March 22, at around 8 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Chad Raymond at 604-476-6936 or Const. Beth Williams at 604-476-6919, or Crime Stoppers.



Body was found March 22 in Kanaka Creek Regional Park. (Contributed)