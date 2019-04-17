Death of woman found in Maple Ridge creek now deemed suspicious

Ridge Meadows identify woman as May Cunningham. Her body was found in Kanaka Creek

Police have identified the woman found deceased March 22 in Kanaka Creek Regional Park as May Cunningham, 52. (Contributed)

The death of a Maple Ridge woman found in the riverfront area of a Maple Ridge park in March is now being considered suspicious.

May Cunningham, 52, was found dead near the trails at Kanaka Creek Regional Park, close to the creek and a few hundred metres from the park entrance early on March 22.

“The circumstances surrounding her death are suspicious in nature and police are continuing with their investigation,” Ridge Meadows RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

Police are interested in speaking to anyone who may have been in the area of the park, specifically the Kanaka Creek riverfront area, between March 21, at around 8 p.m. and March 22, at around 8 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Chad Raymond at 604-476-6936 or Const. Beth Williams at 604-476-6919, or Crime Stoppers.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Body was found March 22 in Kanaka Creek Regional Park. (Contributed)

Police have identified the woman found deceased March 22 in Kanaka Creek Regional Park as May Cunningham, 52. (Contributed)

Previous story
Young woman ‘infatuated’ with Columbine shooting found dead after making threats

Just Posted

Conservatives, PPC prepare to nominate in Langley-Aldergrove

The two parties are about to select their candidates for the next federal election

Man sentenced to 5.5 years for 1999 rape at Abbotsford music festival

James Redden, formerly of Nanaimo, was charged in 2015 after cold case reopened

Langley’s Coleman not afraid of oil shutdown

As news of the UCP win in Alberta arrived, the longtime MLA wasn’t worried about a lack of oil

Township adopts $18 million policy to help revitalize Aldergrove’s downtown core

Woodward spearheaded the policy, which sends more Township amenity contribution funds to Aldergrove

VIDEO: fire forces evacuation of Langley apartment building

Damage to utility door at entrance to building parkade

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Death of woman found in Maple Ridge creek now deemed suspicious

Ridge Meadows identify woman as May Cunningham. Her body was found in Kanaka Creek

Vancouver police: Parents should talk to their teens about risks at 4-20 pot event

Controversial event to be especially popular because of musical guests Cypress Hill

Scam watch: Better Business Bureau says wait to donate to Notre Dame rebuild

Bureau says scammers take advantage of whatever is in the news

B.C.’s ‘Captain Maniac’ has seen close to 1,000 concerts since 1964, starting with The Beatles

Longtime drummer Colin Hartridge still gets his kicks hosting an internet radio show

60% of British Columbians favour cannabis testing at work: poll

New survey also suggests most people satisfied with 19 being the legal age to buy, sell or consume

BC Transit ordered to pay blind woman $11K after driver fails to call out stops

Helen McFadyen filed a complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal following a pair of incidents

Fisheries Department announces chinook fishing restrictions in B.C.

Urgent protection measures include the closure of a commercial fishery involving seven endangered stock

B.C. braces for another round of pipeline battle with Alberta’s Jason Kenney

Premier John Horgan looks to cool dispute that’s heading back to court

Most Read