A man rests on the trunk of a tree that was toppled by a tornado, after removing rubble from his home in Regla, Cuba, on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Death toll from Havana tornado rises to 6

The category F4 tornado was the first known to hit the Cuban capital since its founding 500 years ago

Cuban authorities say the death toll from a rare tornado that struck Havana last week has risen to six after two injured victims died in hospital.

State media say Health Minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda told a meeting of government officials that two of the 13 injured people died on Saturday.

The category F4 tornado was the first known to hit the Cuban capital since its founding 500 years ago. With winds up to 260 mph (420 kph), it destroyed homes in infrastructure in three Havana municipalities.

Government officials reported over the weekend that power, water and telephone service has been almost entirely restored to affected areas, although the effort to repair or replace more than 3,500 damaged homes has just begun.

READ MORE: Tornado rips through city west of Seattle

READ MORE: B.C. cops, once detained in Cuba on sex assault allegations, face probe at home

The Associated Press

Previous story
Canada to pledge more money for Venezuelan refugee crisis
Next story
Sentencing hearing underway for serial killer Bruce McArthur

Just Posted

Strong winds leave thousands in Lower Mainland without power

Winds bring down trees as an arctic outflow moves in

Langley fans come out, despite weather, to watch Super Bowl

Spectators may be divided on who they want to win today’s game, but they share a passion for football

How Variety helps two Langley City kids with their disabilities

Charity covers thousands in costs that basic medical plan doesn’t

Baby, it’s snowing outside: Light dusting covers B.C.’s south coast

It was the first snow of the season for many in the Lower Mainland

VIDEO: Strong finish to regular season for Langley-based Spartans basketball team

Trinity Western University women’s team completes weekend sweep of the Cascades

Jury set for deliberations at US trial of El Chapo

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman faces life in prison if convicted

‘Anonymous angel’ finds Kelowna dog stolen from Vancouver car

Luc had been taken in ‘smash and grab’ car robbery last week

Vancouver home sales fall nearly 40% in January as prices pull back

Month-over-month, home sales were up 2.9% versus December 2018.

5 to start your day

Strong winds knock out power, Arctic air moves in, and woman gets hit while crossing street on phone

Sentencing hearing underway for serial killer Bruce McArthur

The 67-year-old self-employed landscaper was arrested in January 2018

Canada to pledge more money for Venezuelan refugee crisis

Canada and its Lima Group allies are meeting to discuss the political, economic and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela

Sexual misconduct: Six French women and journalists face defamation claim

14 women allege Denis Baupin groped, sexted and otherwise harassed them

Surrey woman in hospital after stepping in front of cab while on phone: police

Surrey RCMP say the 22-year-old pedestrian’s ‘inattention’ led to the crash on Scott Road

UPDATE: Three killed in train derailment near Fernie, B.C.

The incident occured east of Field, B.C. early this morning

Most Read