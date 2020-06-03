Another Langey Lidge patient has passed away

Death toll rises at Langley Lodge

Another senior has died from the COVID-19 virus

Another patient has died from COVID-19 at Langley Lodge.

It was announced in a update from the senior care facility Wednesday, June 3.

“We are saddened to report that one resident passed away yesterday. Our condolences go out to the family during this difficult time, and to our staff that work closely with our residents. Each of the residents in our care are special to us and we are affected by these losses.”

It brings the death toll to 23, the worst to date in B.C.

Over the past few days the lodge has had no new cases of COVID-19 and two more residents have recovered.

“Our remaining active cases are just four. To date 24 residents in Langley Lodge who became ill with COVID have recovered. We are cautiously optimistic that with consistent and ongoing maintenance of our infection control plan that we will reach our goal to ending this outbreak.”

The statement noted the population are in long term care due to complex health conditions, advanced age and dementia.

“They are in the highest risk group for COVID-19, and there is no vaccine and no treatment or cure. We are providing compassionate end of life care for those who are not recovering from this deadly virus.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangley City

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Homicide investigators probe suspicious death on Highway 1 north of Yale

Just Posted

Death toll rises at Langley Lodge

Another senior has died from the COVID-19 virus

Langley daughter recalls last words spoken to mother who died of COVID-19 on 88th birthday

Verna Clarke was more than a senior with dementia who died of COVID at Langley Lodge, she was ‘loved’

Langley grads mark a milestone amid a pandemic

Many local schools are finding ways to celebrate Grade 12 students

Aldergrove 60-year-old can ‘finally afford to retire’ after winning $24M in lottery

Ronald Cumiskey plans to use his Lotto 6/49 winnings to stay close to home, and his daughters

VIDEO: Workout Wednesday with Brand Fitness

In week nine Marion Brand shares a TRX workout

If Trudeau won’t stand up to Trump, how will regular people: Singh

Trudeau did not directly answer a question about Trump’s actions amid protests

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Family of dead B.C. football star urge changes to mental health policies in hospitals

Uko family disappointed in actions of Regina hospital, hosting public funeral service this weekend

22 new COVID-19 test-positives, one death following days of low case counts in B.C.

Health officials urged British Columbians to ‘stand together while staying apart’

John Horgan says COVID-19 restrictions won’t be eased regionally

B.C. Liberals urge ‘tailored’ response based on infections

Feds get failing grade for lack of action plan on anniversary of MMIWG report

‘Instead of a National Action Plan, we have been left with a Lack-of-Action Plan’

Maple Ridge woman fights WorkSafe BC over police widow’s pension

Dalila Vroom says husband, Const. Rob Vroom, died as a result of PTSD from time with Abbotsford PD

B.C. ranchers, lodge operators say Indigenous land title shuts them out

Tsilhqot’in jurisdiction affects grazing, access to private property

Sex offender Danny Depew sentenced in Abbotsford to 2.5 more years

Depew still has child-luring charges before the courts in Ontario

Most Read